Sinead O’Connor Apologizes for Claiming Arsenio Hall Gave Prince Drugs

Sinead O’Connor apologized to comedian Arsenio Hall on Wednesday for claiming he gave Prince drugs and insinuating that had something to do with the music legend’s death.

The singer, 50, retracted her claims and apologized in a statement, writing, “I apologize for my Facebook posts about Arsenio Hall to the extent that anyone thought I was accusing him of acting as Prince’s drug dealer and supplying him with illegal hard drugs, or insinuating that Arsenio had something to do with Prince’s death.”

“I sincerely apologize because those statements would be false, and I retract them unequivocally,” she continued.

Following Prince’s death, O’Connor posted a series of controversial allegations on Facebook claiming Hall, 61, had supplied Prince with drugs over the years.

Hall was quick to deny O’Connor’s claims at the time and filed a $5 million libel lawsuit against her.

Hall’s lawyers will be dismissing the lawsuit in light of O’Connor’s apology.