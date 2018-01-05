Lady Gaga can add “flying through the air” to her résumé!

The singer, 31, ziplined during her vacation in Costa Rica with boyfriend Christian Carino as seen on Instagram Thursday. Carino, who is Gaga’s CAA agent, shared a video of the singer ziplining upside down toward him with her arms spread open.

“Oh, God! The brake scared the s— out of me!” Gaga said.

Carino wrote in the caption, “The Super Bowl jump was only a warmup. Simply fearless.”

PEOPLE confirmed Gaga and Carino’s romance in February 2017, weeks after the budding couple was spotted getting affectionate at a Kings of Leon concert and cuddling on the Super Bowl LI field.

Carino represents some of the top talents in Hollywood, including A-list stars like Justin Bieber, Amber Heard, Christina Aguilera, Simon Cowell, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Lopez.

Their relationship is the first for Mother Monster since she and Taylor Kinneyamicably called off their engagement in July 2016 after five years. (Kinney popped the question in 2015 on Valentine’s Day with a heart-shaped ring.)

The couple was spotted together in September while the singer was performing a show for the Joanne World Tour at New York Citi Field — and Gaga even admitted she was “in love” with her CAA agent beau.

“When I went backstage, Christian was by the stairs making sure I was okay,” Gaga said, the New York Post’s Page Six reported. “The best part about being in love with someone is having them there to catch you if you fall.”