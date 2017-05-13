People

Music

Meet Simon Cowell's New Boy Band, Pretty Much (Spoiler: They're Adorable and They Can Really Dance)

Source: Pretty Much/Instagram

One Direction fans, you might want to sit down for this one.

If the hiatus of the beloved boy band has left a gaping hole in your heart, we’ve got good news for you: You’re looking at Simon Cowell‘s brand new crop of adorable teen heartthrobs, Pretty Much.

The five-member group first popped up on Instagram in February and have been filling their feed with dance and song covers ever since, performing everything from Drake‘s “Passionfruit” to Michael Jackson‘s “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough.”

Source: Pretty Much/Instagram

The result? Well, brace yourselves — the mobs of screaming teenage girls are poised to pounce. In the meantime, get to know the band below.

Brandon Arreaga

Nick Mara

Zion Kuwonu

Austin Porter

Edwin Honoret

Oh, and they can sing. (Duh.)

They can also dance. Like, really well.

They’re also just plain adorable.

As for when we can be expecting music from these guys? No word yet, but they promise it’s coming “soon.” In the meantime, you can listen to their Jackson 5 cover on repeat.