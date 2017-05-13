Meet Simon Cowell's New Boy Band, Pretty Much (Spoiler: They're Adorable and They Can Really Dance)

One Direction fans, you might want to sit down for this one.

If the hiatus of the beloved boy band has left a gaping hole in your heart, we’ve got good news for you: You’re looking at Simon Cowell‘s brand new crop of adorable teen heartthrobs, Pretty Much.

The five-member group first popped up on Instagram in February and have been filling their feed with dance and song covers ever since, performing everything from Drake‘s “Passionfruit” to Michael Jackson‘s “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough.”

The result? Well, brace yourselves — the mobs of screaming teenage girls are poised to pounce. In the meantime, get to know the band below.

Brandon Arreaga

#PRETTYMUCH @brandon_arreaga 👀 A post shared by PRETTYMUCH (@prettymuch) on Feb 14, 2017 at 4:34pm PST

😉 A post shared by PRETTYMUCH (@prettymuch) on Apr 20, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

Nick Mara

#PRETTYMUCH @therealnickmara ✌️️ A post shared by PRETTYMUCH (@prettymuch) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:45pm PST

Who knows what I'm thinking? 🤔 A post shared by PRETTYMUCH (@prettymuch) on Apr 7, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT

Zion Kuwonu

#PRETTYMUCH @zionkuwonu 🍉 A post shared by PRETTYMUCH (@prettymuch) on Feb 14, 2017 at 3:53pm PST

Who can guess what’s on my mind? 🤔 #PRETTYMUCH A post shared by PRETTYMUCH (@prettymuch) on Mar 22, 2017 at 3:20pm PDT

Austin Porter

#PRETTYMUCH @theaustinporter 🎮😎 A post shared by PRETTYMUCH (@prettymuch) on Feb 14, 2017 at 3:07pm PST

through the looking glass 👀 -porter A post shared by PRETTYMUCH (@prettymuch) on Apr 9, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

Edwin Honoret

#PRETTYMUCH @edwinhonoret 🔥 A post shared by PRETTYMUCH (@prettymuch) on Feb 14, 2017 at 3:35pm PST

don't mind me, just happy -ed A post shared by PRETTYMUCH (@prettymuch) on Apr 9, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

Oh, and they can sing. (Duh.)

Who's loving PRETTYMUCH? 😝🎶 A post shared by PRETTYMUCH (@prettymuch) on Apr 20, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

our toy store adventures usually end in singing at the register 🕹🙃 here's our spin on @teddysphotos #ShapeOfYou! A post shared by PRETTYMUCH (@prettymuch) on Apr 10, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

Are you our somebody? Let us know what you think of our Aaliyah cover 🔥 #PRETTYMUCH A post shared by PRETTYMUCH (@prettymuch) on Mar 20, 2017 at 5:29pm PDT

They can also dance. Like, really well.

Don't stop till you get enough @michaeljackson 🙌🏼🔥 A post shared by PRETTYMUCH (@prettymuch) on May 9, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

fade… Fade… FADE 🔥 @kanyewest A post shared by PRETTYMUCH (@prettymuch) on Apr 26, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

#PRETTYMUCH dancin to Bad and Boujee A post shared by PRETTYMUCH (@prettymuch) on Mar 13, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

They’re also just plain adorable.

We’re stoked for you all to hear the music we got! Who’s ready? 😈🎶 #PRETTYMUCH A post shared by PRETTYMUCH (@prettymuch) on Feb 24, 2017 at 2:09pm PST

Dropping music sooner than you think… get ready. #PRETTYMUCH 🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by PRETTYMUCH (@prettymuch) on Feb 26, 2017 at 2:27pm PST

Soon, we'll explain EVERYTHING. #PRETTYMUCH A post shared by PRETTYMUCH (@prettymuch) on Mar 6, 2017 at 12:49pm PST

As for when we can be expecting music from these guys? No word yet, but they promise it’s coming “soon.” In the meantime, you can listen to their Jackson 5 cover on repeat.