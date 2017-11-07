Sia Posts Nude Photo of Herself In a Bid To Stop Someone From Selling the Naked Images

Sia boldly stood up to someone trying to sell fans photographs that showed her naked.

After becoming aware that the photographs were being offered for sale, the singer posted one of the images on Twitter Monday night.

“Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!” the 41-year-old wrote, explaining the bold move.

While a serious matter, the Tweet was also a reference to her new album “Everyday is Christmas”.

Unlike other nude celebrity photographs that have come up for sale after their phones were hacked, Sia’s appears to be snapped unbeknownst to her while she was outside some sort of residence.

PEOPLE could not immediately reach a representative for the songstress Monday.

The “Titanium” singer isn’t afraid to show off her body either, giving fans an eyeful in early October when she appeared on a friend’s Instagram wearing a white rob with her breast bared.

Sia’s make-up artist, Tonya Brewer, shared the photo of the singer, writing in the caption, “she just directed her first film. she had no idea her boob was out. thank you for letting me create magic with you @siamusic.”

While Sia’s left breast was exposed from under her white robe, a banana emoji helped keep some of the star’s chest private.

Holding up two fingers in a peace sign, while holding a white towel in the other hand, Sia looked relaxed as she also indulged in a green face mask.