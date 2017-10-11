Sia Goes Without Her Wig as She Reveals Her Face (and Her Breast) in Instagram Post

Sia is giving her fans an eyeful.

The “Titanium” singer usually hides her face behind an elaborate wig, but she certainly was not hiding on Tuesday.

Instead the 41-year-old was daring to bare not only her face but also her breast on social media.

Sia’s make-up artist, Tonya Brewer, shared the photo of the singer on Instagram, writing in the caption, “she just directed her first film. she had no idea her boob was out. thank you for letting me create magic with you @siamusic.”

While Sia’s left breast was exposed from under her white robe, a banana emoji helped keep some of the star’s chest private.

Holding up two fingers in a peace sign, while holding a white towel in the other hand, Sia looked relaxed as she also indulged in a green face mask.

This isn’t the first time the singer has revealed her face. In March, the “Cheap Thrills” singer was photographed at LAX with a make-up free face and just a hint of lipstick, dressed in a tan sweater, joggers and white sneakers.

She told James Corden during a Carpool Karaoke session last year that she wears her hair pieces to fill a void in the music industry.

“I was a singer for 10 or 11 years to mediocre success,” she told him. “I was an alcoholic and a drug addict. I sobered up, and I decided I didn’t want to be an artist anymore, because I was starting to get a little bit famous and it was destabilizing in some way.”

She continued, “I thought, ‘What doesn’t exist in pop music at the moment?’ And it was mystery. I was like, ‘There’s pictures on Instagram of everyone at the dentist.'”