Sia‘s split is moving forward.

After announcing her separation from husband Erik Anders Lang earlier this month, the Grammy-nominated singer filed for divorce on Friday in Los Angeles, TMZ reports.

Citing irreconcilable differences, the couple’s marriage is ending after two years.

“After much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple,” the pair previously told PEOPLE in a statement through her rep. “We are, however, dedicated to remaining friends. There will be no further comment.”

The couple married at Sia’s Palm Springs, California home in August 2014, two months after Lang revealed their engagement on Instagram in June 2014.

The notoriously camera-shy artist, 41, has kept the majority of her relationship with Lang out of the public eye. The couple was last pictured together at the Spotify pre-Grammy party in February.