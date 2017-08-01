People

Music

Sia to Deck the Chandeliers with Her First Christmas Album

By @NickARomano

Posted on

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 29: Sia performs at KeyArena on September 29, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Suzi Pratt/WireImage)

The “Chandelier” singer will be swinging from the chimney tops this holiday season.

On Tuesday, Sia revealed plans for her first-ever Christmas album to be released later this year under her newly inked worldwide deal with Atlantic Records.

The record will consist of original holiday songs written by Sia and Greg Kurstin — who worked with the Grammy nominee on “Chandelier,” as well as hits like Kelly Clarkson’s “Stronger” and Adele’s “Hello.” No other info is available at this time, other than it will drop through Atlantic Records and Monkey Puzzle.

This news also comes with the announcement that Sia is directing her first feature film, though no other information for that project has been announced either. Sia previously co-directed music videos for “Elastic Heart,” “Cheap Thrills,” “Alive,” and “The Greatest” with Daniel Askill.

“Sia is a once-in-a-generation artist. Her extraordinary gifts as a singer and songwriter, her revolutionary approach to the art of performing, her groundbreaking videos – everything she does comes from a deep wellspring of inspiration and imagination,” Craig Kallman and Julie Greenwald, Atlantic Records’ CEO and COO, said in a statement. “Sia is that rare artist who has formed her own singular, boundless musical universe. We are so happy to welcome her into the Atlantic family and to be joining Sia on her amazing musical journey.”

This article originally appeared on Ew.com