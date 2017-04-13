Sheryl Crow Says She’s ‘Absolutely’ Open to Love (and Marriage!) Again — But ‘It’s Trickier When You Have Kids’

Motherhood dictates Sheryl Crow‘s life these days — even her dating life!

Since welcoming sons Wyatt and Levi into her life, the currently single rocker says she’s still “absolutely” open to romance.

“It’s trickier when you have kids, to want to walk down the aisle,” says Crow, 55, who will release her new album Be Myself on April 21. “But nonetheless, I don’t think you have to be married to have a wonderful relationship. I definitely date and have had some good relationships — we’ll see what happens!”

Crow — who adopted Wyatt, 9, and Levi, 6, in 2007 and 2010, respectively — previously famously dated Owen Wilson, Eric Clapton and Lance Armstrong (they ended their engagement in 2006).

So what has she learned from love over the years?

“I think I would skip the engagement part [next] time, having been engaged a couple times,” she says. “If I was that close to getting married, I would just go do it.”

The star has previously stated she’d maybe prefer dating someone outside of the entertainment industry. But Crow would never try online dating.

“Oh, no! I think it would be an excellent reality TV show though,” she says. I don’t think I’d go on a website. It would be kind of unfair … Unfair to me!”

Still, the nine-time Grammy winner is perfectly content — and has her hands full! — raising her two boys at home in Nashville, where her days revolve around school drop-offs, writing song while they’re in class and getting dinner on the table every night.

“To have the awesome blessing of raising two humans, it’s powerful,” Crow says. “Having little kids, you don’t have the luxury of being bitter or feeling left out or anything.

“I’m so blessed.”