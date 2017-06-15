Sheila E. Details Her 'Vivid' Dreams About Longtime Friend Prince: 'It's Like Shooting a Movie'

It’s been over a year since Prince died, but Sheila E. still gets visits from the singer – in her dreams.

The 59-year-old musician tells PEOPLE Now of her one-time fiancé, and longtime friend and collaborator, “I had a dream about him a couple of days ago again, you know.”

“And they’re vivid dreams. It’s like shooting a movie, like I could see it in color and what is happening and what we talked about,” she continues. “And so I have those dreams often which is nice.”

On June 7 – what would have been Prince’s 59th birthday – Sheila E. released a cover of his 1985 track “America,” which will be on her new album, Iconic, due out later this year. But she looks at every day as an opportunity to celebrate the star’s life – not just special occasions.

“It took a couple of months or so, and so we continue to play his music as we celebrate him,” she says of moving past her grief. “It’s not that I did anything different, it’s just remembering. But I do that every day.”

Prince died at his Paisley Park estate from an opioid overdose on April 21, 2016. He was 57.

Asked if she could share one more message with the artist, Sheila E. says she’s just happy with the memories they made.

“The times that we had together, and everything that we had done, I think that we said all that we could say all the time,” she says. “So there was never anything left unsaid.”