Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin Cozied Up at Her Halloween Bash and Left Holding Hands

Is there a hot new couple in town?

While hosting a Halloween party with her BFF Kendall Jenner at The h.wood Group’s Delilah in West Hollywood, Hailey Baldwin spent quality time with Shawn Mendes.

“He had his arm around Hailey and stayed by her side all night,” a source tells PEOPLE, adding that the duo left the bash together at 1 a.m. holding hands.

Last month, Baldwin, 20, and Mendes, 19, fueled dating rumors when they were spotted at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights and enjoying dinner together a few days later.

A rep for Mendes did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Baldwin arrived at the party with Jenner and Justine Skye, while Kim Kardashian West (dressed as Selena Quintanilla), Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima showed up separately.

Jenner’s boyfriend Blake Griffin also partied alongside the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star but the couple kept their PDA to a minimum.

However, “Kourtney and Younes looked adorable together,” says the source. “They were holding hands and had their arms around each other.”

Others at the party included Taylor Lautner, Jenner’s ex Jordan Clarkson, Kristen Stewart, Ariel Winter and more.