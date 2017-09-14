Shawn Mendes Reveals He Was Once Almost Beat Up by Drake’s Security: ‘Don’t Expect Everybody to Know Who You Are’

Shawn Mendes recently learned one crucial lesson: Don’t mess with Drake‘s security.

The 19-year-old singer revealed he was nearly roughed up by the 30-year-old rapper’s crew of protectors during The Weeknd‘s concert in Toronto this week.

Recalling the almost-scuffle to Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, Mendes acted out just how Drake’s “6’ 6” 300 lbs” security guard pinned his arm around his back.

“We’re up on this riser and Drake’s also there watching the show along with another few artists. I was like, ‘I’m going to go say hi, he must remember me,’” Mendes said, adding that he’s only met Drake “like twice.”

“So I go over to him and touch his side. Next thing I know I’m in the middle of The Weeknd show with my arm hooked behind my back. Drake’s security guard has me completely at his mercy,” Mendes explained.

“I see Drake look over, my eyes I knew it was like, ‘Help me, please Drake.’ In that moment, if he didn’t know who I was it would’ve been the most embarrassing, I don’t know what I would’ve done. I would’ve been in jail,” he said as he remembered that Drake came over and personally told the guard to let go of Mendes.

Concluding, “For the security guard’s sake, he was doing his job, but still it was terrifying. Don’t expect everybody to know who you are.”

Mendes did not make a cameo in any of Drake’s photos from The Weeknd’s concert, but opening acts French Montana and Belly did.