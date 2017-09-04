Sharon Osbourne Reveals Ozzy Cheated on Her with Six Women: ‘He Had Women in Different Countries’

Sharon Osbourne is opening up about the affairs she says her husband Ozzy had that almost led to their divorce.

The Talk co-host, 64, told The Telegraph in an interview Saturday that “there wasn’t just one woman; there were six of them.”

“Some Russian teenager, then a masseuse in England, our masseuse [in the U.S.], and then our cook,” Osbourne continued. “He had women in different countries. Basically, if you’re a women giving Ozzy either a back rub or a trolley of food, God help you.”

The TV host also spoke on discovering her husband’s infidelity with hairstylist Michelle Pugh.

“We were sitting on the couch watching the telly,” she recalled. “Ozzy on one couch and me on the other, and suddenly, he sends me this email. ‘Why did you send me this stupid email?’ I asked, and when Ozzy told me that he hadn’t sent me anything, I grabbed his phone and said, ‘Look!’ And of course it was a message meant for one of his bloody women.”

The X Factor judge said she was in shock when she discovered the rockstar’s four-year relationship with Pugh. “When I found out about the hairdresser, I couldn’t believe it. Because none of these women were show ponies; he was doing it to fill the void in some way.”

In August 2016, PEOPLE confirmed the Black Sabbath frontman entered rehab for sex addiction. The Osbournes reconciled in September 2016 after splitting in May, and they renewed their vows in Las Vegas on Mother’s Day.

“For me, this was actually our real wedding day. This is the one that I will remember. Sharon and I have been through so much, and this honestly feels like a new beginning,” Ozzy told Hello! Magazine about the intimate ceremony.

“I made a huge mistake,” he continued. “Without Sharon, I am nothing. I love her. I can honestly say that I have never loved anybody other than my wife.”