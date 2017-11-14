Shakira Postpones Her World Tour Due to Vocal Hemorrhage: ‘My Nightmare Continues’

Shakira has postponed her El Dorado World Tour until 2018 after suffering a hemorrhage on her right vocal cord.

The Colombian singer, 40, made the announcement in a moving letter posted to Instagram on Tuesday morning. Her news comes after a slew of canceled dates over the past week due to “vocal rest.”

Shakira’s full message, which was posted in Spanish and English, is below:

To my friend and fans,

For the last five months I’ve been wholly dedicated to preparing my El Dorado World Tour.

However, these past few days, just before my first concerts, have been the hardest of my career.

At the end of July I went for a routine checkup, before starting to design this tour and my doctor confirmed that my vocal cords were in perfect condition.

Towards the end of October though, in the home stretch of my rehearsals, I felt a strange hoarseness that impeded my singing. The doctors, upon examination, detected that I had suffered a hemorrhage on my right vocal cord.

I then went on vocal rest as recommended by the specialists in an attempt to recover in time for my first show in Cologne.

Unfortunately the hemorrhage doesn’t appear to have reabsorbed and my nightmare continues. At the moment I find myself in a difficult battle as I try to fully recover.

It pains me not to be able to sing this month, for those have done even the impossible to get tickets and accompany me throughout the different countries of Europe.

For my team of 60 plus people who have worked day and night until the last day to help me put together the best show of my artistic career, and who, like myself, are anxious to begin this tour.

For my kids who were excited to see their mom in concert as soon as possible.

And above all, of my fans, who have always been by my side through the good and the bad, and who deserve the best of me.

In all the years I’ve been singing, I’ve never been faced with situation like this. As such, and with a heavy heart, I must announce that I find myself obliged to postpone my European tour until 2018, to allow my body several necessary weeks, dedicated to my complete recovery.

Thanks to my fans throughout the world for their understanding and loyalty, for all the encouraging messages and affection they’ve transmitted to me, and for their prayers.

I hope to overcome this difficult trial and to return to the stage as soon as possible, to once again hear your voices singing along with mine.

I love all of you very much and I will always remember those who have been by my side during this time, offering their friendship and affection.

Shakira

Last November, the singer had to cancel appearances at the Latin Grammys and American Music Awards to take care of her son Sasha, who was sick.

Although she did not reveal the nature of Sasha’s illness, she noted on Instagram that her baby made a full recovery: “Thanks for all the messages you sent for Sasha while he was sick,” she wrote. “Everything is under control now, and he’s back to his cheerful self!”