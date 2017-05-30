Shakira and her partner, Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué, certainly know how to sightsee like pros.

The “Chantaje” singer, 40, and Pique, 30, along with their two sons, had an adventurous Memorial Day weekend in Boston, where they were spotted all over the city’s downtown area enjoying the sights.

On Monday night, the family headed to the historic North End neighborhood, known as Boston’s “Little Italy.” They grabbed dinner at Antico Forno on the popular Salem Street, where they dined on rigatoni puttanesca, focaccina con caprino, a flat homemade aromatic bread with mixed greens, goat cheese, grilled zucchini, and fresh cherry tomatoes, as well as pizza tradizionale with meatballs.

Dressed casually in baseball hats, the family sat up front near the brick oven with their two sons — Milan, 4, and Sasha, 2 — and enjoyed what looked like a “quiet and cozy meal.”

“They were very polite and kept to themselves,” a representative for the restaurant told PEOPLE.

Earlier on Monday, the family headed to the New England Aquarium on Central Wharf, where they checked out the diverse animal exhibits, which feature penguins, turtles, and sea lions.

Despite the rainy weather, the family wasn’t deterred from visiting Boston’s hottest tourists spots. The family hopped aboard a Boston Duck Tour for an 80-minute narrated journey that takes guests over both land and sea, checking out spots like Boston Common, the Charles River, and the Swan Boats. A fellow tourist grabbed a photo with Piqué after the tour was completed.

“Shakira is very beautiful,” he told PEOPLE. “They seemed to be happy and their children are adorable.”

As for the reason the family headed to the Boston area, Piqué has been quoted in interviews as saying that he’s spending the summer studying for a master’s degree in business at Harvard University. Shakira just released her latest album, El Dorado, on Friday.