The Shadowboxers released their funky, retro-tinged EP Apollo on Friday. And their mentor's fingerprints are all over it.

"Justin has made us more confident all across the board," says Tyler. "He's shown us how to take ownership of our craft in every facet: on stage, in the studio, and all the moments in between."

"We've always believed that our music could exist on the biggest of stages and platforms, but we never realized how much we, the messengers of that music, can affect it and how it's received just by adjusting our mindsets towards relentless self-belief," Tyler adds.