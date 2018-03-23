Exclusive
The Shadowboxers — Justin Timberlake’s Opening Act — Share Their Man of the Woods Tour Diary
After pop band The Shadowboxers — Adam Hoffman (vocals, guitars), Matt Lipkins (vocals, keyboards) and Scott Tyler (vocals, guitars) — covered Justin Timberlake‘s hit “Pusher Love Girl” in 2013, the Grammy winner signed them to his label. Now the group, whose new EP Apollo dropped Friday, are opening for Timberlake on his Man of the Woods Tour. TSB gave PEOPLE an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at their rehearsal ahead of the March 18 show in Washington, D.C.