Sevyn Streeter Makes the Boys & Girls Clubs a Regular Stop on Her Tour

Hectic tour schedule or not, Sevyn Streeter’s favorite time to give back is when she’s on the road.

Currently headlining an 18-city nationwide tour, the R&B singer-songwriter has made it a top priority to stop by almost every local Boys & Girls Club in each city.

“For one, I’m obsessed with kids,” Streeter, 30, tells PEOPLE about why she chose to partner with the Boys & Girls Club, a program that helps youth create aspirations for their future while helping them develop leadership skills and personal goals. “It’s just something about going to the clubs and talking to them and playing with them … just hearing their stories and telling mine.”

“I started working with the Boys & Girls Club around 2013 when I was on my first tour with K. Michelle, and it’s just something that’s stuck with me,” she continues. “Every chance I get when I’m on the road, I love to do it because the road life can be really stressful, and it gives me a great appreciation for why I do what I do.”

As a positive role model, Streeter continues to encourage young children to chase their dreams, no matter how big they may be.

“For them to see an artist literally standing right there in front of them and hearing ‘I came from a really small town’ or ‘When I was your age, I had a lot of dreams and aspirations’ … for them to be able to sit there face-to-face and have a conversation is why I’m drawn to it. I see myself in them,” she says of her personal connection to the clubs.

In October, Streeter was all set to perform her scheduled national anthem at the Philadelphia 76ers’ opening game against Oklahoma City Thunder when the organization canceled her performance two minutes before the show because of her “We Matter” jersey, an endorsement of Black Lives Matter. While the team quickly reversed its position and invited her back to sing during a December game, the team also decided to lend its hand to the children of the Boys & Girls Club alongside her.

“The 76ers knew the Boys & Girls Club was something that’s very near and dear to my heart, so they donated money to the Boys & Girls Club, which I thought was beautiful,” Streeter says of their meaningful apology. “They invited 15 kids to the arena the day I was singing the national anthem for them to play basketball and do drills.”

“We were able to get them early Christmas presents and they all got drones and shoes and all kinds of things,” she continues about the special day. “They had written their list out and had like three to four things on their list, but they had no idea they were going to get presents.”