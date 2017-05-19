People

Seth Rogen and His Wife Think Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Are the 'Better Looking Version of Us'

By @lekimble

Posted on

Teach/FAMEFLYNET; TheImageDirect

This is (sort of) us.

Seth Rogen and wife Lauren Miller Rogen are seeing similarities between themselves and another Hollywood couple.

“Me and my wife have recently come to the unsettling realization that @jtimberlake and @JessicaBiel are the better looking version of us,” joked Rogen on Twitter, Wednesday, sharing a photo of him and his wife alongside a similar, street shot of Justin Timberlake and his spouse Jessica Biel.

Miller Rogen echoed the sentiment, adding “#BetterLookingUs” in a retweet.

It seems, however, that at least Biel has taken the comment as a profession of affection.

She wrote back later that afternoon, “@Sethrogen are you flirting with us? WE HOPE SO.”

Confirmed Rogen, 35, “Always.”

On Friday, Timberlake finally joined the party, writing, “Don’t sell yourself short, @Sethrogen. Clearly, you and I both out-punted our coverage.”

FROM PEN: EW Staffers Pick Their Least Favorite Pop Culture Moments of 2016

No word yet how Timberlake feels about his doppelgängers.