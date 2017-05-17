Seth Rogen and His Wife Think Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Are the 'Better Looking Version of Us'

This is (sort of) us.

Seth Rogen and wife Lauren Miller Rogen are seeing similarities between themselves and another Hollywood couple.

“Me and my wife have recently come to the unsettling realization that @jtimberlake and @JessicaBiel are the better looking version of us,” joked Rogen on Twitter, Wednesday, sharing a photo of him and his wife alongside a similar, street shot of Justin Timberlake and his spouse Jessica Biel.

Miller Rogen echoed the sentiment, adding “#BetterLookingUs” in a retweet.

It seems, however, that at least Biel has taken the comment as a profession of affection.

She wrote back later that afternoon, “@Sethrogen are you flirting with us? WE HOPE SO.”

@Sethrogen are you flirting with us? WE HOPE SO. https://t.co/NNZKLMjjtI — Jessica Biel (@JessicaBiel) May 17, 2017

Confirmed Rogen, 35, “Always.”

FROM PEN: EW Staffers Pick Their Least Favorite Pop Culture Moments of 2016

No word yet how Timberlake feels about his doppelgängers.