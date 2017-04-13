People

Serena Ryder Returns with Kaleidoscopic Music Video for Dynamite New Single ‘Electric Love’

By @nelson_jeff

Posted on

Serena Ryder is back with a fully-charged new single.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the music video for her new track “Electric Love,” the first track to be released off her forthcoming EP of the same name, due May 26.

“‘Electric Love’ is a song about feeling the magnetic energy between two people,” Ryder, 34, said in a statement. “It goes beyond race, religion and sexual identity. Whether you like it or not, the force is out of your control and it’s up to the individuals to decide if they should act on it or not…but I would.”

Olivia Malone

As on previous hits like “Got Your Number” and “Stompa,” Ryder’s latest soulful, retro-tinged indie-rock ditty features her distinct, husky vocals. Since breaking out in 2006, the Toronto-based singer-songwriter has won six Juno Awards (Canada’s Grammy-equivalent), and her music has been featured on everything from Grey’s Anatomy and Suits to Veep.