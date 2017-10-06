WATCH: Rare Footage of Selena Quintanilla Is Discovered After 23 Years

Footage the late Selena Quintanilla has emerged after more than two decades, and has been digitized by the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.

The Smithsonian says that the ultra-rare footage was found in a TV camera donated by Univision, the parent company of San Antonio’s KWEX-TV. The video is a 1994 interview with the TV program Tejano USA in which the singer talks about winning her first Grammy Award.

“When they first told us that we were nominated, we all freaked out,” the singer says in the interview. “We couldn’t believe it. The first thing, I promise, the first thing that came to mind is, like, ‘I have to take a camera, so I can take pictures with all of these stars.’ It didn’t hit me later until, like, when I thought, ‘Oh my God. What if we win?’ ”

“We went out there and they didn’t let me take my camera in, that’s one of the things. I didn’t get to take pictures until afterward. We were sitting there, when they announced, I had this huge knot in my stomach, I was so nervous. And then they announced the winner!”

She talks about her three-episode guest starring role on the Televisa soap opera, Dos Mujeres, Un Camino. She then introduces her latest music video for her song, “Amor Prohibido.”

Quintailla was just 23 years old when she was murdered by her fan club president in 1995. Music historians believe that she was on the cusp of superstardom.

Quintanilla’s untimely death makes the video, seen above, even more bittersweet. “We’re just so happy about what’s happened,” she gushes to the interviewer. “So many good things have been happening since we won the awards. It’s been great.”