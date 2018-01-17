Selena Gomez Made Significant Donation to Time's Up That 'Far Exceeded' Woody Allen Film Salary

After Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Hall pledged to donate their salaries from their upcoming Woody Allen film A Rainy Day in New York to Time’s Up and other charitable organizations in wake of the ongoing claims of sexual abuse against the director, some fans criticized costar Selena Gomez for not following suit.

Though Gomez, 25, has yet to make a similar public stand against Allen, a source close to the actress tells PEOPLE that she “made a significant donation anonymously” to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund that “far exceeded her salary for the film.”

On the day the defense fund was announced, Gomez expressed her support for the movement on her Instagram page. “It’s time to shift the balance in the workplace, from representing the few to representing us all,” she captioned her post, which has received nearly 1.3 million likes.

In a lengthy noted shared to his Instagram late Monday night, Chalamet explained his decisions to donate his salary from the film.

“I have been asked in a few recent interviews about my decision to work on a film with Woody Allen last summer,” he wrote. “I’m not able to answer the question directly because of contractual obligations.”

He continued, “But what I can say is this: I don’t want to profit from my work on the film, and to that end, I am going to donate my entire salary to three charities: TIME’S UP, The LGBT Center in New York, and RAINN. I want to be worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave artists who are fighting for all people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve.”

Hall, who rose to fame after her starring role in Allen’s 2008 film Vicky Cristina Barcelona, shared a similar message on the social media platform last Friday, in which she stated her intention to donate her salary to the Time’s Up movement and said that reading statements from Dylan Farrow, Allen’s daughter, helped her realize that working with the controversial director was a mistake.

“When asked to do so, some seven months ago, I quickly said yes. He gave me one of my first significant roles in film for which I have always been grateful, it was one day in my hometown – easy,” she explained.

Since accepting the role, Hall wrote that she realized “there is nothing easy about any of this.” After thinking about it “very deeply,” she said she remains “conflicted and sad.”

After reading Farrow’s statements about Allen in which she claims he molested her as a child, Hall said she came to understand “that my actions have made another woman feel silenced and dismissed.”

Allen has long denied the allegations, which first surfaced during his explosive 1992 split from Mia Farrow. Allen was not charged, though a Connecticut prosecutor said there was probable cause for a criminal case.