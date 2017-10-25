Selena Gomez’s New Song ‘Wolves’ Is Her Most Personal Work Yet as Fans Think Lyrics Are About Lupus Struggle

Selena Gomez released her new single “Wolves” and it could be her most personal song lyrically.

The singer’s collaboration with helmeted DJ/producer Marshmello dropped on Wednesday, making it the third EDM feature Gomez has done since Kygo’s “It Ain’t Me” and Zedd‘s “I Want You to Know.”

In the chorus for “Wolves” Gomez belts out: “I’ve been running through the jungle/ I’ve been crying with the wolves/ To get to you, to get to you/ I’ve been down the darkest alleys/ Saw the dark side of the moon/ To get to you, to get to you.”

Interestingly, Selenators have drawn the parallel between the song title and the scientific name for wolves: canine lupus.

“Wolves” is Gomez’s first release since she revealed in September that she had a kidney transplant, which she needed due to complications from the chronic autoimmune disease lupus.

Gomez previously opened up about her kidney donor, her longtime friend, actress Francia Raisa, and shared a photo of the pair holding hands from their hospital beds as well as pictures of her stomach following surgery.

The singer first announced her lupus diagnosis in October 2015 and took time off in summer of 2016 when she told PEOPLE exclusively: “I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges. I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off.”

