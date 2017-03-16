Date Night in the Six! Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Rent Out a Toronto Movie Theater: Report

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd prefer to do date night often, and this time they took it to his hometown.

Just two months ago, the couple was spotted kissing for the first time outside a Los Angeles restaurant. Several romantic European vacations and loads of cuddly dinner dates later, the “Starboy” singer is now showing the pop star around his native Toronto.

According to etalk, the pair went all out for a movie date Wednesday evening. “She was super cute with him … arms around his neck,” an eyewitness told the Canadian entertainment news show about the couple, who reportedly sipped on gin and tonics and snacked on popcorn.

An assistant reportedly visited the theater earlier in the day to rent out the entire 9:45 p.m. screening of the new Jordan Peele-directed movie “Get Out.” According to the site, renting out the theater costs $1,500.

FROM COINAGE: The Real Cost of Going to Coachella

“They’re not shy about showing affection in public, and that’s not how she usually is,” a source previously told PEOPLE about Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 27. “She’s pretty private about relationships, but she really likes him and doesn’t feel the need to hide it.”

Earlier this month, the “It Ain’t Me” singer jetted off to Europe to join him at his Zurich and Amsterdam concerts, and then ventured over to Paris for one more show.

“They’re doing great together,” said the source. “Abel treats Selena really well and he makes her very happy.”