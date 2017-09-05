Selena Gomez had a happy Labor Day weekend with her boyfriend by her side.

The singer, 25, shared a sweet snapshot — presumably taken on a date night during the holiday weekend — on Tuesday of herself sitting alongside The Weeknd.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Sep 5, 2017 at 12:09am PDT

Dressed down in an oversized tee, Gomez grinned at the camera while the 27-year-old singer put his arm around her in the booth.

The pair were spotted out and about several times in New York over the weekend, including on Sunday when they were photographed leaving upscale Japanese restaurant Nobu.

They were first caught canoodling during a January dinner date in Los Angeles, then spent months traveling together before making their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Met Gala.

Gomez opened up about living life in the public eye while trying to maintain privacy in her relationship during an interview with On Air with Ryan Seacrest in June.

“It’s really hard when I would want to spend so much time hiding things,” Gomez said. “It’s too much pressure, and I think everyone gets over everything eventually … I just want to be happy. If that’s me just being myself, then I don’t really care.”