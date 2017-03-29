Selena Gomez and the Weeknd Continue Their Romantic South American Tour in Buenos Aires

The Weeknd is mixing business with pleasure.

As the singer tours South America, his girlfriend Selena Gomez continues to tag along. On Tuesday, the couple explored Buenos Aires, Argentina, taking a romantic stroll through the neighborhood of Palermo.

The duo visited a few bars and a jazz club ahead of The Weeknd’s concert scheduled for Saturday in the capital city.

Gomez, 24, wore a strapless black dress with white sneakers for the outing, while her 27-year-old beau rocked a camo-print jacket and a white baseball cap.

Before heading to Buenos Aires, the Revival singer met up with the Weeknd in Colombia and Brazil, where she was spotted watching him from the side of the stage as he performed at Lollapalooza on Sunday.

Before hitting up South America together, Gomez and The Weeknd took a trip to the “Earned It” singer’s hometown of Toronto, Canada. The couple were affectionate — kissing and holding hands — and spent their time in the city shopping and attending a private screening of Get Out.

Gomez has also attended several of her boyfriend’s European concerts, and the duo traveled to Italy in January, where they were spotted walking hand-in-hand inside the Galleria dell’Accademia museum in Florence.

The pair’s budding relationship is showing no signs of slowing down, according to an insider who shared a look at the duo’s dynamic. “They’re doing great together,” a Gomez source told PEOPLE. “Abel treats Selena really well and he makes her very happy.”