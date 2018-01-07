Selena Gomez Visits Childhood Home and Wonders If It 'Could Have Been Better Than My Life Today'

Selena Gomez spent part of the weekend reflecting on her past — and taking a literal trip down memory lane.

The 25-year-old singer shared a photo of herself perched on the doorstep of the Texas home where she spent her youth, on Saturday, writing on Instagram, “The home I grew up in, from birth to 13… (no one was home when I knocked this time lol).”

“I visit this place every chance I get,” Gomez said. “In many ways it very well could have been better than my life today, but I’m grateful for a voice that can enable change today. Even when I don’t know how to do it well or actually want it. I love you Grand Prairie. Thank you.”

There have recently been strains between Gomez and her mom Mandy Teefey, noticed by fans after the duo unfollowed each other on Instagram. But their recent estrangement wasn’t sparked solely by pop star’s newly rekindled relationship with Justin Bieber.

“It’s more complicated than just fighting over a guy,” a source close to the family previously told PEOPLE. “Mandy and Selena have had their ups and down before. This isn’t the first time.”

Though the mother and daughter weren’t on speaking terms toward the end of last year, Gomez “also wants to give her mom some space,” added the insider. “When they fight, they fight hard. But when they love, they also love hard.”

Multiple sources previously told PEOPLE Gomez’s family was concerned about the on-again romance and that Bieber was determined to show her loved ones he had matured.

An insider also confirmed that Teefey, 41, had voluntarily sought treatment at a hospital in Los Angeles in December but dismissed a report that it was because of an argument with her daughter over Bieber. “It’s been a stressful time for Mandy and she made the decision herself to go to the hospital and make sure everything was okay,” said the source.

After ringing in the new year together in Mexico, Bieber and Gomez headed to a private gym session in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

A source previously told PEOPLE that they welcomed 2018 in Cabo with friends, adding that the pair are “doing great.”