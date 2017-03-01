Selena Gomez Is ‘Very Happy’ with The Weeknd: ‘He Treats Her Really Well,’ Says Source

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd haven’t been able to keep their hands to themselves since they were first spotted together publicly in January, and their new relationship isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

“They’re doing great together,” a Gomez source tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Abel treats Selena really well and he makes her very happy.”

Though neither have commented on the relationship, the singer— whose new song “It Ain’t Me” (with Kygo) skyrocketed up to No. 12 from 93 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart last week — has been supporting her new boyfriend on his European tour.

Over the weekend, Gomez, 24, cheered on The Weeknd (né Abel Tesfaye), 27, at his Amsterdam and Zurich concerts. And on Monday, the duo dined at Diep in Paris ahead of his concert at the AccorHôtels Arena the next day.

“They’re not shy about showing affection in public, and that’s not how she usually is,” says the source. “She’s pretty private about relationships, but she really likes him and doesn’t feel the need to hide it.”

And after taking a break last year to seek treatment for her emotional health, “Selena is now in a really good place,” adds the source.