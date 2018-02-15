Selena Gomez Says Barney the Dinosaur — 'Sweating' & with 'His Muscles' — Was Hot Out of Costume

The heart wants what it wants, and when Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato were children, their hearts wanted Barney the dinosaur.

During an interview with BBC Radio 1, the 25-year-old revealed that when she was starring on Barney & Friends in the early 2000s, she distinctly remembered having a crush on the man behind the friendly purple dinosaur.

“He was [hot]. Very much so,” the “Wolves” singer revealed, adding that she even remembered an 8-year-old Lovato commenting on how attractive he was when they were on the show together.

And for anyone who might doubt why two kids would be so taken with a man wearing a dinosaur costume all the time, Gomez explained, “You have to be very fit to do that because it’s 50 pounds of costumes. So he’d take it off and he’d have his muscles and he’s sweating and we’re like, ‘Okay, we are children,’ but it was great.”

While Gomez was quick to add that there were many “different” Barneys throughout the course of the children’s television program, “the one we got was pretty great.”

Gomez and Lovato — who began starring on the show in 2002 — likely did not cross paths with David Joyner, who played the lovable character between 1991 to 2001 and currently works as a tantra massage specialist and spiritual healer.

Gomez also opened up about how there was a lot to look back fondly on about that time in her life.

“It was amazing to be able to be 7 years old and experience that. It was wild,” she said, before adding that there was one downside: she “definitely got majorly made fun of at school.”

The 25-year-old also revealed that a few years ago she actually tried to put together a cast reunion, but was told she “couldn’t be on the show [because] I’m not in the right union.”

But even after all these years, Gomez still knows all the words to some Barney classics.

“That says a lot about me,” she added.