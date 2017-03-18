In the Day: The Weeknd and Selena Gomez Hold Hands While Exploring Toronto

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez continued their sweet visit to his hometown of Toronto on Thursday, holding hands and sharing a smooch as they casually walked around the Canadian city.

The pair’s budding romance was on full display as they strolled, with Gomez in a casual black sweatshirt and robe-like gray overcoat, and the Weeknd in a heavy winter jacket and all black.

Just one day earlier, Gomez, 24, and the singer, 27, reportedly went on a movie date – and had the theater all to themselves, according to Canada’s etalk.

Etalk reported that an assistant visited the theater earlier in the day to rent out the entire 9:45 p.m. screening of the hit horror film Get Out. An eyewitness told the outlet that the Weeknd and Gomez sipped gin and tonics and treated themselves to popcorn.

“They’re doing great together,” a Gomez source told PEOPLE earlier this month. “Abel [Tesfaye, the Weeknd’s real name] treats Selena really well and he makes her very happy.”

Of the pair’s shows of PDA as Gomez jets around the world to support the singer’s tour, the source said, “They’re not shy about showing affection in public, and that’s not how she usually is.”

The insider added, “She’s pretty private about relationships, but she really likes him and doesn’t feel the need to hide it.”