Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Share Sweet Kiss After Romantic Dinner: 'It's New,' Says Source

Selena Gomez can’t keep her hands to herself — and The Weeknd doesn’t seem to mind!

The 24-year-old singer was ready to come and get it on Tuesday night, when she and The Weeknd (né Abel Tesfaye) had a romantic dinner at celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi.

The pair were spotted smooching throughout the evening — though a source tells PEOPLE, “it’s new and nothing serious.”

“It was a romantic dinner date in the rain,” an onlooker tells PEOPLE. “They acted like a couple. They ordered pasta and shared the food. She seemed very into him — she was smiling a lot. They left holding hands.”

It’s the first romance for the 25-year-old “Starboy” hitmaker since he and ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid split in November after a year and a half together.

“Their schedules have been too hard to coordinate and he is focusing on finishing and promoting his album,” a source exclusively told PEOPLE at the time. “They still have a great deal of love for one another and will remain friends.”

Gomez — who recently took a career hiatus to seek treatment for emotional complications stemming from her lupus diagnosis — last had a high-profile on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber. She made her return to the spotlight at the American Music Awards in November, where she picked up the prize for favorite female pop/rock artist with a triumphant speech.

“I had to stop, ’cause I had everything and I was absolutely broken inside. I kept it all together enough to where I would never let you down, but I kept it too much together to where I let myself down,” Gomez said, tearing up. “I’m not trying to get validation, nor do I need it anymore … If you are broken, you do not have to stay broken.”