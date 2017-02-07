Selena Gomez and the Weeknd Get ‘Very Cozy’ During Date Night in L.A.

Often, often, they’ve been spotted often.

Fresh off their Italian romanza, Selena Gomez and the Weeknd were seen at Los Angeles hotspot Sunset Tower for a romantic dinner on Monday evening.

“They walked in holding hands and were very cozy together. They looked very happy together and were escorted to a private back table,” a source tells PEOPLE.

“[Selena] looked beautiful in a long black trench coat,” the insider added of Gomez’s outfit — a recurring date night attire for the “Can’t Keep My Hands to Myself” singer.

After dinner, the duo snuggled up before leaving the hotel together in a Bentley. “She was hugging him from behind and they could not keep their hands off each other,” says the source.

This wasn’t Gomez and the Weeknd’s first L.A. sighting this month. The pair were spotted together in a car leaving the Chateau Marmont on Feb. 3.

It’s been nearly a month since the pair were pictured smooching at celebrity-riddled restaurant Giorgio Baldi in early January.

One of their first public dates was at Dave and Buster’s, just two days before they traveled to Italy, where Gomez made their romance Instagram official by captioning a video of the “Party Monster” hitmaker with a heart-eyes emoji.