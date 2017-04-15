Selena Gomez and the Weeknd Get Cozy at Coachella

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were just two of the stars dancing under the desert sun with thousands of music fans at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival Friday night.

Venturing out to Indio, California, for the annual event, the hot couple — known for their periodic PDAs — were spotted holding hands as they made their way to the VIP area to watch rapper Travis Scott’s set.

Gomez, 24, looked casual in a short-sleeve, white button-down top and light jeans. Her hair up in a ponytail, she accessorized her look with shades, hoop earrings, white sneakers, and a red lip.

The Weeknd, 27, went for a black and white look. The rapper (né Abel Tesfaye) wore black jeans and a black button-down with white embroidered details. He matched his girlfriend in shades and white kicks too.

Since they began dating in early January, the Weeknd and Gomez have made their romance known on social media.

They’ve been spotted smooching nearly everywhere they go. On April 7, they were seen at a birthday bash in the Hollywood Hills hosted by the Weeknd for Canadian rapper Belly — where they couldn’t keep their hands to themselves.

The lovey-dovey duo even took a selfie, with Gomez kissing The Weeknd’s cheek. He later posted to Instagram.

Before that, Gomez joined the Weeknd in Argentina, Colombia and Brazil, where he was touring.

Ever since 1999, celebrities have been venturing out to Indio, California for a weekend of good music, even better parties and top-notch fashion.

This years festivities include performances by Radiohead, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Lorde, Bon Iver, Future, DJ Khaled and more.

Those unable to afford the steep ticket price can live stream select performances from the festival on YouTube.