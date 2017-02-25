Selena Gomez Joins The Weeknd at His Amsterdam Concert

The Weeknd had his Stargirl cheering him on at his Amsterdam concert on Friday.

Dressed in a black and white hoodie, Selena Gomez was spotted in the sound booth inside Ziggo Dome, rocking out to her boyfriend’s tunes and sipping on a drink.

The “It Ain’t Me” songstress even posted a photo of her feet kicked up at the VIP area for her Instagram story. Also that night, Gomez shared a montage of photos from backstage, wearing a white halter top from Elizabeth and James.

سيلينا عبر ستوري انستقرام! Selena via Instagram stories! ،، #سيلينا_فام #SelenaGomez A post shared by Selena Gomez News ♡. (@selena.fandom) on Feb 24, 2017 at 1:05pm PST

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Feb 24, 2017 at 3:08pm PST

The couple first stepped out publicly together at L.A.’s Giorgio Baldi restaurant in early January, where they were photographed kissing and cuddling.

Weeks later, they took their romance abroad and traveled to Italy, where they walked hand-in-hand inside the Galleria dell’Accademia museum in Florence and dined at local restaurants.

Amsterdam, Netherlands 🇳🇱 A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Feb 24, 2017 at 7:13pm PST

Selena Gomez leaving The Weeknd concert. (Via me 😊) pic.twitter.com/cFPLzt5oBQ — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) February 24, 2017

And earlier this month, the couple looked “very cozy together” while enjoying a dinner date at L.A.’s Sunset Tower.