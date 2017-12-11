The heart wants what it wants: new Selena Gomez music!

During a recent interview with BBC’s The Radio 1 Breakfast Show With Nick Grimshaw, Gomez revealed, “There is no might, there is an album.”

“And I think it’s fair to say that people know the year I’ve had, and I’ve poured my heart into my music and I wanted it to be fresh,” continued the 25-year-old. “It wasn’t really about charts for me or numbers. It was more just about what I could creatively do for my music. So, yes, I can successfully say that my inspiration for this next album is in full motion and it will be very soon.”

Gomez revealed earlier this year that, due to lupus complications, she’d received a kidney transplant from her best friend Francia Raisa over the summer. The singer returned to the stage for the first time just last month, performing during the American Music Awards. The staging of her single “Wolves” marked Gomez’s first live performance in over a year as she had stepped away from the spotlight to deal with her health crisis.

On her new music, Gomez also told Radio 1, “It’s exciting to be in a place where I love surprising people and creating new areas of music I can explore. And I’ll get to be present, you know? I was taking some time off for my health and it was good, but now I get to be here.”

The star posted a photo of herself in what appeared to be a studio on Instagram, Sunday, writing, “Currently. Until the next year. Here’s where I’ll be.”

Selena Gomez/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Francia Raisa Reveals Scar While Working Out After Donating Kidney to BFF Selena Gomez

Gomez put out several new tracks throughout 2017, including “Fetish” and “Bad Liar,” and lent her voice to two collaborations: “Wolves” with EDM DJ Marshmello and chart-topper “It Ain’t Me” with Norwegian DJ Kygo. However, her last album came in 2015’s Revival.

She’s also previously teased that she’s ready to make her career top priority — and already has plenty of new sounds ready to go.

“I’m ready. I want to get back in and re-focus on all of my music,” she told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in October. “To be honest, I feel like I have two albums already completed, but I’m wanting to figure it out. So it’s a lot sooner than I think people anticipate. I want to call the shots, I want it to be good, I want to be ready, I don’t want to do anything that’s forced. It will be soon.”