Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift may have never become best friends if it weren’t for their famous exes.

The “Wolves” singer, 25, revealed she crossed paths with the country-turned-pop star, 27, while they were both dating a Jonas brother and have the siblings to thank for their close friendship.

“We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical,” Gomez told KISS FM UK about when her friendship with Swift first bloomed.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio /Turner

Back in 2008, the Disney Channel alum dated Nick Jonas around the same time Swift was dating Joe Jonas.

“It was amazing, because [Taylor] was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming and we just clicked,” Gomez said.

Jokingly adding, “It was the best thing we got out of those relationships.”

Picture Perfect/REX/Shutterstock

And there’s no bad blood between Gomez and the Jonas brothers. “They’re lovely, by the way. We’re all friends now. We were young, you know, it’s a different time,” she said.

As for her close bond with Swift, Gomez said the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer has been supportive of her career and kidney transplant recovery. Likewise, Gomez was there for Swift through her ups and downs, including when she testified in court on Aug. 10 about being assaulted.

“She’s been a fighter, a warrior and a friend through all of this, we actually talked about it a few days ago, it’s almost been 12 years of friendship,” she said.