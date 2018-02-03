Selena Gomez Steps Out for Lunch in Los Angeles One Day After Treatment News

One day after news broke that Selena Gomez recently sought treatment in New York City for depression and anxiety, the star stepped out Friday in Los Angeles looking happy and healthy.

Wearing vintage overalls, the singer, 25, met up with friends at Mexican restaurant Casa Vega in Los Angeles for lunch.

On Thursday, a source close to Gomez confirmed she completed a two-week treatment program after feeling “like she needed to get away and focus on herself with no distractions.”

The entertainer reportedly stayed on-site at the center and underwent therapy, ate healthy meals and took Pilates and meditation sessions.

“She came back feeling very empowered,” said the source. “She feels and looks great. She’s still working on new music and is excited about it.”

Gomez is still going strong with on-again beau Justin Bieber, 23, who the source says has been supportive of her decision to focus on her emotional health.

In 2016, she also stepped away from the spotlight and sought professional treatment after suffering from “anxiety, panic attacks and depression” as side effects of her lupus.

Gomez — who underwent a kidney transplant with an organ donated by her longtime friend Francia Raisa last summer — has gotten increasingly candid about her struggles with mental health and the challenges she’s faced growing up in the spotlight.

In her first public appearance after her career break, Gomez got emotional onstage at the American Music Awards when thanking her fans for their unwavering support.

“I think it’s safe to say that all of you know my life whether I like it or not. I had to stop because I had everything and I was absolutely broken inside,” she told the audience. “I kept it all together enough to where I would never let you down but I kept it too much together to where I let myself down. If you are broken, you do not have to stay broken.”