On the Move! Selena Gomez Is All Smiles on St. Patrick's Day Despite Break from Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez‘s (Irish) eyes are smiling!

Gomez, 25, stepped out on St. Patrick’s Day in Beverly Hills, over a week after it was revealed that she and Justin Bieber had decided to take a break.

The “Wolves” singer was dressed casually for the outing, wearing an oversized denim jacket with a white t-shirt tucked into a pair of gently distressed denim jeans.

Although she opted not to celebrate the festive day with a totally green ensemble, Gomez accessorized her double denim look with a pair of rounded black sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, a pair of White Puma sneakers, and what appeared to be a light green shade of nail polish.

A source close to the “Sorry” singer, 24, previously told PEOPLE the reunited couple — whom another insider confirmed were never “officially” back together — are taking a breather.

“They weren’t getting along and decided to take a break,” said the Bieber source. “It doesn’t seem like a big deal and they will probably be fine soon again.”

While Gomez’s mom Mandy Teefey has been clear she doesn’t approve of her daughter getting back together with her ex-boyfriend, that’s not why the duo are pressing pause on their reconciliation.

“They’re not on a break because of her relationship with her mom. They have their own issues and are always on and off,” another source previously told PEOPLE about the couple, who first dated in 2010. “She wouldn’t base her relationship off of what her mom thinks.”

In an interview with Gossip Cop earlier this year, Teefey admitted she was “not happy” about the rekindled romance, but added that “Selena can live her life however she wants as long as she is happy, safe and healthy.”

Though the singer wasn’t photographed spending his birthday on March 1 with Gomez (he stepped out for a go-kart excursion followed by dinner at Mastro’s) the source said the couple celebrated together earlier in the day.

“They’ve been having disagreements, but it wouldn’t be surprising if they’re back together in a week,” added the source at the time.