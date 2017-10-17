Selena Gomez Will ‘Forever’ Let Her Little Sister Know How ‘Strong Bold and Beautiful’ She Is

Selena Gomez continues to prove why she’s a great big sister (and role model) to half-sisters Gracie Elliot Teefey, 4, and Victoria Gomez, 3.

The singer, 25, shared a cute home video of her and her sister on Instagram Monday with an inspirational message to not only her siblings, but also female fans everywhere.

“I’m not scared,” the toddler tells Gomez before she responds: “I know because you’re fearless, right? You’re not scared of anything, right?”

“I will forever let my sister know she is strong, bold and beautiful. She will be raised to know her voice matters. She is going to understand the importance behind being a leader and inspire others by her truth,” the 13 Reasons Why co-producer wrote along with the footage.

Gomez’s mom, Mandy Teefey, welcomed daughter Gracie Elliot with husband Brian in June 2013 while Gomez’s father, Rick Gomez, and wife Sara welcomed daughter Victoria in June 2014.

Gracie and Victoria make cameos every now and then on older sister Selena’s mega-followed social media platforms.

The empowering message comes one month after Gomez revealed on Sept. 14 that she had undergone a kidney transplant as part of her lupus treatment, and her donor was her best friend, actress Francia Raisa.

“Selena is feeling much better now and she is really excited about the future,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

Also on Monday, the pop star shared a throwback photo of her and mom Mandy from when she was a baby. “Momma and I,” Gomez captioned the sweet mother-daughter moment.