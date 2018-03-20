Selena Gomez Responds to Bikini Body Shamers: 'I Chose to Take Care of Myself Because I Want To'

Selena Gomez isn’t putting up with any negativity.

After the 25-year-old entertainer was photographed in a string bikini while vacationing in Australia with her friends, bullies on social media attacked her for her curvier frame.

But on Monday night the singer — who hadn’t sported a bikini publicly since she underwent a kidney transplant last summer — hit back at the body shamers by posting a care-free video of herself enjoying downtime set to Alvvays’ “Dream Tonite.”

“The beauty myth- an obsession with physical perfection that traps modern woman in an endless cycle of hopelessness, self consciousness, and self-hatred as she tries to fulfill society’s impossible definition of flawless beauty. I chose to take care of myself because I want to, not to prove anything to anyone. Wind in her sails,” she captioned the video along with a rainbow and heart emoji.

In Gomez’s footage, she and her pals soak up the sun, recreate an iconic Titanic scene and mug for the camera.

Selena Gomez Media-Mode/Splash News Online

Selena Gomez Splash News

While speaking to Today about her transplant (she received a kidney from longtime BFF Francia Raisa), the star opened up about the physical changes she dealt with after the surgery.

“I have a bit of an obtrusion that will be there forever,” she said about her stomach. “And that means I’m going to have to dress differently. It was really, really massive at first.” She also later told Billboard she felt “wonderfully made” despite not having “perfect abs.”

This isn’t the first time the “Wolves” singer has hit back at her haters.

In late 2015, the star opened up to Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show about fielding negativity after rocking a skimpy pink bikini while on vacation in Mexico.

“It was the first time I’d ever been called fat,” said Gomez on Ellen. “But it was weird because it’s not just, ‘Oh she’s fat.’ It’s like, ‘She’s a mess. She’s gone off the deep end.’ I’m like, ‘Because I’m on a vacation wearing a bathing suit?’ Actually, technically that is a little too small for me, but I didn’t care.”

“That’s so degrading,” added Gomez, who also responded to critics on Instagram right after the photos went viral by posting a body-positive message.

“I don’t want them to win,” she concluded. “It’s so annoying when I see it all over the place and everybody thinks they can bring me down. So my immediate response was I’m gonna post a picture and I’m like, ‘I’m happy with me ya’ll’ and that was gonna be the story the next day. I wasn’t gonna let that be the story.”