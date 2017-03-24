Selena Gomez appears to have a type — and even her closest friends know it.

The singer was hanging with make-up artist and friend Hung Vanngo’s on his Instagram story Wednesday, when a shout-out to her fans in Canada prompted a joke about her dating life.

“You know Selena loves Canadians,” Vanngo said, referencing the singer’s current boyfriend The Weeknd and on-again, off-again ex Justin Bieber.

The “It Ain’t Me” singer, 24, appeared to laugh it off, though she wasn’t too pleased. “All right… all right…” she said, turning off the camera.

Ironically, Gomez just returned from a trip to Canada — where she was visiting the hometown of her 27-year-old beau The Weekend (né Abel Tesfaye).

The couple, who were first spotted together in early January, had their budding romance on full display again as they were spotted holding hands in Toronto, sharing a smooch while casually walking around the Canadian city.

It’s just one of many PDAs for the pair. “They’re not shy about showing affection in public, and that’s not how she usually is,” a Gomez source previously told PEOPLE. “She’s pretty private about relationships, but she really likes him and doesn’t feel the need to hide it.”

Though neither have commented on the relationship, the singer— whose new song “It Ain’t Me” (with Kygo) has been skyrocketing up the Billboard Hot 100 chart — has been supporting her new boyfriend on his European tour.

“They’re doing great together,” a Gomez source told PEOPLE earlier this month. “Abel treats Selena really well and he makes her very happy.”

In addition to The Weeknd and Bieber, Gomez has something in common with another Canuck: Drake.

Both are following in Kanye West and Rihanna’s trailblazing footsteps of becoming veritable fashion designers, prepping to launching high-end lines of their own.

For Gomez, that stepping up from her new role as the ambassador of Coach to launch her very own jewelry line. Drake, meanwhile, has his fingers in a few new fashionable pots — including a potential unexpected collaboration with footwear brand Clarks.