Pucker Up! Selena Gomez Smooches for the Camera in Duck Face Selfie

Selena Gomez has been spotted smooching with her new beau The Weeknd recently. But on Tuesday, the 24-year-old singer puckered up for the camera, posing for a duck face selfie straight out of 2013.

The “Come & Get It” songstress looked radiant in a photo posted to her Instagram account. Hanging in a backstage dressing room, Gomez wore a white halter dress with angular hem — her long brown hair falling casually to her side. She kept her makeup natural, her eyes highlighted with a simple black eyeliner and her lips in a light-pink lipstick.

She just returned from her Italian getaway with her 26-year-old boo the Weekend (né Abel Tesfaye), where the duo were spotted walking hand-in-hand inside the Galleria dell’Accademia museum and kissing during a dinner date near the Ponte Vecchio in Florence.

RELATED VIDEO: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Get ‘Very Cozy’ During Date Night in L.A.

On Monday, both were seen at Los Angeles hotspot Sunset Tower for a romantic dinner.

“They walked in holding hands and were very cozy together. They looked very happy together and were escorted to a private back table,” a source told PEOPLE.

After dinner, the duo snuggled up before leaving the hotel together in a Bentley. “She was hugging him from behind and they could not keep their hands off each other,” says the source.

It’s been nearly a month since the pair were pictured smooching at celebrity-riddled restaurant Giorgio Baldi in early January. The couple recently made it Instagram official, sharing snaps of one another to their pages.