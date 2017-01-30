Selena Gomez Makes Her Romance with The Weeknd Instagram Official with a Telling Caption

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are Instagram official!

After the duo were spotted walking hand-in-hand inside the Galleria dell’Accademia museum in Florence during their Italian getaway on Friday, Gomez shared a video of her new beau on her Instagram page early Monday morning.

The black and white video, which has since been deleted from the 24-year-old songstress’ account, shows The Weeknd (né Abel Tesfaye) relaxing in a river boat as Gomez makes plans with a woman off-camera. Gomez simply captioned the video with a heart eyes emoji.

Gomez wasn’t the only one showing some social media PDA. On Sunday, the “Starboy” singer, 26, shared a video of Gomez looking at a piece of art on his Instagram story.

Although the couple have been photographed kissing and hanging out, this is the first acknowledgement from the singers about the romance.

Shortly after news of the budding relationship broke, sources told PEOPLE that The Weeknd’s ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid was upset by how quickly her former flame found a new romantic interest.

“Bella and Abel’s split wasn’t dramatic, but of course she’s hurt and pissed that he’s moved on so quickly with Selena,” says an insider, who adds that it was Hadid, 20, who ultimately pulled the plug on the duo’s romance.

One day after Gomez and The Weeknd were spotted kissing while on a date in L.A., Hadid unfollowed the “Same Old Love” singer on Instagram and later posted a photo of herself flipping the bird.

Gomez’s ex Justin Bieber also seemed unhappy about the new Hollywood couple. He recently had some harsh words about The Weeknd’s music.

Asked by a TMZ cameraman if he’d listen to The Weeknd outside of Delilah in Los Angeles on Friday, Bieber replied, “Hell no I can’t listen to a Weeknd song.”

Bieber added, “That s— is whack.”