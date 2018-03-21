Selena Gomez 'Not Focusing on the Negativity' After Being Body Shamed While on Vacation: Source

Selena Gomez isn’t letting some trolls ruin her time down under.

After the 25-year-old entertainer sported a bikini publicly for the first time in Sydney, Australia since undergoing a kidney transplant last year, online bullies attacked her for her curvier frame.

The star responded by posting a body-positive message about beauty on social media, and a source tells PEOPLE exclusively Gomez “isn’t focusing on the negativity.”

“She’s just trying to enjoy herself and is spending quality time with her friends,” says the source. “She’s happy and healthy.”

In an Instagram video set to Alvvays’ “Dream Tonite,” Gomez and her pals soak up the sun, recreate an iconic Titanic scene and mug for the camera.

“The beauty myth- an obsession with physical perfection that traps modern woman in an endless cycle of hopelessness, self consciousness, and self-hatred as she tries to fulfill society’s impossible definition of flawless beauty. I chose to take care of myself because I want to, not to prove anything to anyone. Wind in her sails,” she captioned the video along with a rainbow and heart emoji.

Gomez has a packed year ahead of her, and the vacation is providing a much-needed respite.

“She’s slowly working on new music but isn’t rushing it,” says the source. “She’s also busy designing her collaboration with Coach and has been super involved in the process.”

While speaking to Today about her transplant (she received a kidney from longtime BFF Francia Raisa), the star opened up about the physical changes she dealt with after the surgery.

“I have a bit of an obtrusion that will be there forever,” she said about her stomach. “And that means I’m going to have to dress differently. It was really, really massive at first.” She also later told Billboard she felt “wonderfully made” despite not having “perfect abs.”