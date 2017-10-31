Selena Gomez Named Billboard’s ‘Woman of the Year’ Following Kidney Transplant

Good for her!

Selena Gomez will be honored as Billboard’s 2017 Woman of the Year, the industry glossy announced Tuesday.

“Not only is Selena soaring on the charts, but she continuously inspires young women everywhere to be authentic, give back and to not be afraid to use their voice,” John Amato, president of The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group, said in a statement to Billboard. “She is never afraid to speak her mind and has used her platform to advocate for the needs of others. We are thrilled to be able to honor her as our Woman of the Year.”

For 25-year-old Gomez, 2017 has been a professionally successful one. In addition to dropping four Hot 100 singles (“Bad Liar,” “Fetish,” “It Ain’t Me” with Kygo and “Wolves” with Marshmello), the multi-hyphenate also executive-produced the hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why.

But the star also faced a health crisis this year. In September, she revealed she underwent a needed kidney transplant this summer due to her battle with the autoimmune disease lupus; Gomez’s best friend, actress Francia Raisa, donated one of her kidneys. And in recent years, Gomez has raised more than $500,000 for the Lupus Research Alliance.

With her induction as a Billboard Woman of the Year, actress-singer joins an illustrious group of past honorees, including pal Taylor Swift, Madonna, Lady Gaga, Pink, Katy Perry, Fergie and Beyoncé.

Gomez’s Billboard news comes just one day after PEOPLE exclusively confirmed she and boyfriend the Weeknd have split.

The singer and more notable women in music will be honored by Billboard Nov. 30 in L.A.