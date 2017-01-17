Selena Gomez's Most Naked Moments, Ranked

We’re a little over two weeks into January, but we think it’s safe to declare Selena Gomez as the queen of 2017.

The singer-actress not only ended 2016 on a high note by making her triumphant return to the spotlight — much to her fans’ delight — but also welcomed the new year by making fellow belfie enthusiasts proud with her own take on the popular photo craze. Mrs. West would be proud.

Before spending the weekend doing 100-plus squats/lunges (we’ll literally try anything to look half as good as Selena), we’re looking back at all of the “Same Old Love” crooner’s other scantily clad pics through the years.

When you’re ready, come and get it.

THE TOWEL BELFIE

Naked Ranking: 9/10

Nothing comes between Selena and her right to bare all — not even a towel.

HER ‘GOOD FOR YOU’ MUSIC VIDEO

Naked Ranking: 10/10

Can you blame the star for wanting to take a shower in the middle of her music video shoot? Yeah, us either.

THE BEHIND-THE-SCENES SHOT

Behind the scenes of @revivaltour //tour content A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 25, 2016 at 9:23am PDT

Naked Ranking: 10/10

The only coverage Selena has in this candid shot from her Revival tour? Glitter. Always.

THE BIKINI SHOOT

@gq this month -thank you for the rad article Zach A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 17, 2016 at 1:51pm PDT

Naked Ranking: 4/10

A two-piece is hardly nudity. Instead, the singer bared all in her corresponding GQ interview.

THE LOW-CUT PIC

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 8, 2016 at 11:47am PST

Naked Ranking: 4/10

The songstress made a stylish statement with her cleavage-baring top and ever-flawless hair.

HER ‘HANDS TO MYSELF’ MUSIC VIDEO

#HandsToMyselfVideo -tomorrow A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Dec 20, 2015 at 12:40pm PST

Naked Ranking: 4/10

What’s sexier than black lingerie? Lingerie topped with bae’s white button-down shirt.

THE REVIVAL ALBUM COVER

REVIVAL 10.9 A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Sep 8, 2015 at 1:00pm PDT

Naked Ranking: 10/10

Fact: Selena not only garnered attention with her album cover art — featuring the singer sans clothing — but also with her soul-baring music.

THE ‘I JUST GOT OUT OF THE SHOWER’ PHOTO

Rp @mariotestino A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 19, 2015 at 12:36pm PDT

Naked Ranking: 10/10

Bless Selena and her love of good hygiene.

THE BODY-POSITIVE POST

I love being happy with me yall #theresmoretolove 😂 A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 16, 2015 at 5:39pm PDT

Naked Ranking: 7/10

“I love being happy with me yall #theresmoretolove,” she wrote, clapping back at body shamers.

THE ‘I LOVE NATURE’ PIC

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 20, 2014 at 11:00pm PDT

Naked Ranking: 10/10

You know you’re a nature lover when you can’t help but get as close to the outdoors as possible — without actually leaving home.