Selena Gomez's Most Naked Moments, Ranked

We’re a little over two weeks into January, but we think it’s safe to declare Selena Gomez as the queen of 2017.
The singer-actress not only ended 2016 on a high note by making her triumphant return to the spotlight — much to her fans’ delight — but also welcomed the new year by making fellow belfie enthusiasts proud with her own take on the popular photo craze. Mrs. West would be proud.
Before spending the weekend doing 100-plus squats/lunges (we’ll literally try anything to look half as good as Selena), we’re looking back at all of the “Same Old Love” crooner’s other scantily clad pics through the years.
When you’re ready, come and get it.
THE TOWEL BELFIE
Naked Ranking: 9/10
Nothing comes between Selena and her right to bare all — not even a towel.
HER ‘GOOD FOR YOU’ MUSIC VIDEO
Naked Ranking: 10/10
Can you blame the star for wanting to take a shower in the middle of her music video shoot? Yeah, us either.
THE BEHIND-THE-SCENES SHOT
Naked Ranking: 10/10
The only coverage Selena has in this candid shot from her Revival tour? Glitter. Always.
THE BIKINI SHOOT
Naked Ranking: 4/10
A two-piece is hardly nudity. Instead, the singer bared all in her corresponding GQ interview.
THE LOW-CUT PIC
Naked Ranking: 4/10
The songstress made a stylish statement with her cleavage-baring top and ever-flawless hair.
HER ‘HANDS TO MYSELF’ MUSIC VIDEO
Naked Ranking: 4/10
What’s sexier than black lingerie? Lingerie topped with bae’s white button-down shirt.
THE REVIVAL ALBUM COVER
Naked Ranking: 10/10
Fact: Selena not only garnered attention with her album cover art — featuring the singer sans clothing — but also with her soul-baring music.
THE ‘I JUST GOT OUT OF THE SHOWER’ PHOTO
Naked Ranking: 10/10
Bless Selena and her love of good hygiene.
THE BODY-POSITIVE POST
Naked Ranking: 7/10
“I love being happy with me yall #theresmoretolove,” she wrote, clapping back at body shamers.
THE ‘I LOVE NATURE’ PIC
Naked Ranking: 10/10
You know you’re a nature lover when you can’t help but get as close to the outdoors as possible — without actually leaving home.