Selena Gomez’s mom is getting candid about her daughter’s relationship with Justin Bieber in a new interview.

Mandy Teefey admitted that she’s “not happy” her 25-year-old daughter has rekindled her romance with the “Sorry” singer, 23, during an interview with Gossip Cop. She also revealed she has not spoken to Bieber in “years,” not even via text message.

After splitting from The Weeknd (née Abel Tesfaye) in October, Gomez began spending time with Bieber, whom she first started dating in 2010.

But despite Teefey’s feelings about her daughter’s decision to give her on-again off-again ex another chance, she told Gossip Cop she knows Gomez is old enough to “make her own choices.”

“Selena can live her life however she wants as long as she is happy, safe and healthy,” she said.

“She is 25-years old and knows what is at stake with her health,” she continued, adding that Gomez “is an adult and can make her own choices.”

Mandy Teefey (left) and Selena Gomez Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

In December, Gomez and her mother made headlines for unfollowing each other on Instagram, but a source close to the family told PEOPLE at the time that their recent estrangement wasn’t solely because of the singer’s reunion with Bieber.

“It’s more complicated than just fighting over a guy,” said the source. “Mandy and Selena have had their ups and down before. This isn’t the first time.”

Teefey has since begun following her daughter on the social media platform, again.

Multiple sources previously told PEOPLE Gomez’s family was concerned about the on-again romance and that Bieber was determined to show her loved ones he had matured.

An insider confirmed in December that Teefey, 41, had voluntarily sought treatment at a hospital in L.A. but dismissed a report that it was because of an argument with her daughter over Bieber. “It’s been a stressful time for Mandy and she made the decision herself to go to the hospital and make sure everything was okay,” said the insider.

Though Gomez and Teefey aren’t on speaking terms, the singer “also wants to give her mom some space,” added the source close to the family. “When they fight, they fight hard. But when they love, they also love hard.”

But while Teefey’s not ready to give Bieber the official sea of approval, the “What Do You Mean” singer’s mother Pattie Mallette has plenty of kind words to say about Gomez.

“I don’t know so much about their personal relationship because he doesn’t share a whole lot, but I love her,” Mallette told PEOPLE at the Justice Speaks Holiday Benefit Luncheon in L.A in December.

“I support anything [he does], if he loves her I love her, and I’ve met her and we have a special bond so I think she’s precious. I can’t really speak on their relationship, that’s between them.”