A MOTHER'S STRENGTH

Mandy Teefey (born Amanda Dawn Cornett), 41, gave birth to her daughter Selena Gomez, 25, when she was just 16 years old. Though she and Gomez's father Ricardo wed at the time, they split when the entertainer was 5 years old.

"I blamed my mom a lot [for the divorce] because I wanted a family so bad," Gomez once said on an E! special. "I wanted to have my mom and dad together. I remember just being angry with my mom. I still feel really bad about that. Having me at 16 had to have been a big responsibility. My mom gave up everything for me and had, like, three jobs."