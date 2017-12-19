Selena Gomez‘s mother recently visited the hospital, but it wasn’t solely due to her daughter’s rekindled relationship with Justin Bieber.

A source close to the family confirms to PEOPLE that Mandy Teefey was voluntarily checked out by medical personnel last week, dismissing a TMZ report that she was admitted due to an argument about Gomez’s boyfriend.

“It’s been a stressful time for Mandy and she made the decision herself to go to the hospital and make sure everything was okay,” the source says. “This wasn’t just about Justin.”

A Gomez source adds, “It’s true her family doesn’t approve of Justin, but this wasn’t just over a fight about him.”

A Bieber source also tells PEOPLE that the 23-year-old singer is not trying to drive a wedge between Gomez and her family.

“Justin knows Selena’s family is not happy about her dating him,” the insider says. “He has known for a long time. But he is adamant that he has changed and is a better boyfriend now. He will keep trying to prove himself to her family. He is sad that her mom is not doing well. Selena is very close with her mom, so it’s stressful for her. He wants Selena to be happy.”

Teefey, 41, shared an emotional Instagram post on Monday remembering Scarlett, the daughter she lost to miscarriage in 2011. She shared a series of photos showing her pregnant, including one where Gomez smiles as she places her hand on her mom’s belly, and a throwback photo where Teefey is holding the singer as a baby.

“Thank you to all the fans who honored our Scarlett yesterday,” she captioned the images. “Dec. 17th will never be the same, but we decide to celebrate her by writing her letters on red balloons and releasing them.”

However, the day was a joyous one for another reason: 13 Reasons Why, for which Teefey and Gomez, 25, both serve as executive producers, wrapped the filming of season 2.

“Family is what matters, blood or not, #family13 made me smile and feel loved when so needed and they didn’t know,” she said.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; Jeff Spicer/Getty

Although Bieber has been “set on proving that he is a better boyfriend,” the couple, who also dated on-and-off from 2010 to 2015, won’t be spending the holidays together.

“Justin’s family always loved Selena, but Selena’s family is still not happy about her seeing Justin,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “Selena doesn’t bring Justin to any family events. Selena is spending Christmas with her family. As of now, Justin is not invited.”

Bieber‘s mom, Pattie Mallette, had nothing but praise for her son’s love interest while speaking to PEOPLE earlier this month at the Justice Speaks Holiday Benefit Luncheon in Los Angeles.

“I don’t know so much about their personal relationship because he doesn’t share a whole lot, but I love her,” she said of Gomez. “I support anything [he does], if he loves her I love her, and I’ve met her and we have a special bond so I think she’s precious. I can’t really speak on their relationship, that’s between them.”