Selena Gomez Announces New Song ‘Wolves’ with Marshmello

Selena Gomez is returning to music and doing so with an EDM beat behind her.

The singer, 25, announced on social media Thursday that she will be releasing a collaboration with Marshmello, titled “Wolves,” on Oct. 25. “Selenators, meet the mellogang,” Gomez tweeted to her fans and followers along with a photo of her and the helmeted DJ/producer.

“Wolves” will be Gomez’s third EDM feature following the success of “It Ain’t Me” with Kygo and “I Want You To Know” with Zedd.

The Marshmelena collab comes after the July release of Gomez’s single “Fetish” featuring Gucci Mane.

The upcoming song is Gomez’s first release since she revealed in September that she had a kidney transplant, which she needed due to complications from the chronic autoimmune disease lupus.

Gomez previously opened up about her kidney donor, her longtime friend, actress Francia Raisa, and shared a photo of the pair holding hands from their hospital beds as well as pictures of her stomach following surgery.

Before news of her surgery was made public, Gomez teased her Marshmello single during a radio interview in August.

“It’s really cool,” she told Energy 103.7. “It’s kind of in that world, his world, and I’m stepping into it and bringing my style, too.”

Adding, “[Wolves] is one of my favorite songs.”