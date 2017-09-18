Selena Gomez’s Mom Felt ‘Helpless’ During Singer’s Transplant but ‘Also Gained Another Daughter’ in Francia Raisa

Selena Gomez‘s mother, Mandy Teefey, is opening up about the kidney transplant that helped save her daughter’s life.

The mother of two, 41, shared an emotional message on Instagram Sunday, along with a photo of Gomez, 25, and best friend Francia Raisa, who donated her kidney, holding hands from their hospital beds.

“This picture is one of the most breathtaking images that will live with me forever. For all those moments of not knowing if we were going up or going down, I can always come back to this picture and know we can always make it back up,” Teefey wrote.

“As a mother I was helpless, scared and all I could do was pray for both of them, Francia’s beautiful family. I am pretty sure I am banned from that hospital. Mama Bear was in high gear,” the 13 Reasons Why producer continued.

Concluding, “Selena gained a kidney, I was able to keep my little girl, but I also gained another daughter….thank you to everyone who was there for Sel, Francia and our families. We survived from all the love, prayers and God.”

On Thursday, Gomez revealed that the reason she quietly stepped back from her career over the summer was that she was recovering from a kidney transplant in hopes of aiding her battle with the chronic autoimmune disease Lupus.

“It was what I needed to do for my overall health,” the singer captioned the same hospital beds photo on Instagram.

Raisa’s mother, Virginia Almendarez, recently recalled the emotional reaction Teefey had following their daughters’ transplant surgery.

“She gave me a big hug and said, ‘I don’t know what to say,’ ” Almendarez told Telemundo’s Al Rojo Vivo on Friday.